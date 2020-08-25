RNC Speaker Dropped From Programming After Sharing Anti-Semitic Twitter Thread

Mary Ann Mendoza, who was slated to speak tonight at the Republican National Convention, has been pulled from the program, CNN reports.

Just hours before she was set to appear, Mendoza had promoted a Twitter thread full of anti-Semitic material.

“The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is not a fabrication,” proclaimed the thread, which was first reported by the Daily Beast. “And, it certainly is not anti-semetic (sic) to point out this fact.”

The Protocols is an ur-text of sorts for modern-day anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. It describes — like most other such conspiracies in its wake — the designs of a cabal of wealthy Jews to control the world. The tweet thread also focused on the Rothschilds and other frequent QAnon themes.

After the Daily Beast published the story, Mendoza deleted her tweet promoting the thread and apologized. “That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever,” she wrote.

But though Mendoza deleted the tweet in question, other, earlier posts flagged by Daily Beast remain.

👇👇 These are the violent types of people that SOROS, the ROTHCHILDS and the UNITED NATIONS have NO problem using as pawns and uprooting them and bringing them to the USA to accomplish their ONE WORLD GOVT! 🇺🇸 TODAY…RIGHT NOW..WE HAVE TO FIGHT pic.twitter.com/OXB1laXdlY — Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza💥TEXT EMPOWER TO 88022 (@mamendoza480) June 6, 2019

Mendoza, a so-called “angel mom,” has become an advocate for the Trump administration’s harsh crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Her son Brandon, a police officer, was killed in 2014 when his vehicle was hit by a drunk driver — an undocumented man who was also killed in the crash.

Mendoza is also affiliated with We Build The Wall, the leadership of which is now facing federal charges.