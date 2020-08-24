Latest
5 mins ago
WH Adviser Berated FDA Officials For Not Approving COVID-19 Therapeutics ‘On Trump Time’
White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, was in attendance for the joint press conference of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, February 23, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
1 hour ago
DC’s Most Complicated Couple Retreats From Public Life After Daughter Erupts On Twitter
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland during continued protests at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chad Wolf
16 hours ago
Trump Admin And Camp Continue Distancing Themselves From Bannon’s Border Wall Scheme

The GOP Has No Party Platform. Literally.

President Donald Trump walks off Marine One at the White House after spending the weekend at the G20 Summit on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By
|
August 24, 2020 8:33 a.m.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Sunday that it was forgoing a new party platform for 2020 in favor of simply rallying around President Donald Trump’s agenda.

One day before the party’s convention was slated to begin, the RNC issued a resolution stating that the GOP “has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda” and would not be adopting a new platform until the next convention in 2024.

“All platforms are snapshots of the historical contexts in which they are born, and parties abide by their policy priorities, rather than their political rhetoric,” according to the resolution.

The RNC stated that it “did not want a small contingent of delegates formulating a new platform without the breadth of perspectives within the ever-growing Republican movement.”

On the same day as the RNC’s announcement, Trump’s reelection campaign released a bulleted list of the President’s “core priorities for a second term.”

The list largely reiterated Trump’s long-stated positions, including pledges to “End Illegal Immigration” and “Defend Our Police.”

Other promises included a “Return to Normal in 2021” with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and to “Teach American Exceptionalism.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30