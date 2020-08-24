The GOP Has No Party Platform. Literally.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced on Sunday that it was forgoing a new party platform for 2020 in favor of simply rallying around President Donald Trump’s agenda.

One day before the party’s convention was slated to begin, the RNC issued a resolution stating that the GOP “has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda” and would not be adopting a new platform until the next convention in 2024.

“All platforms are snapshots of the historical contexts in which they are born, and parties abide by their policy priorities, rather than their political rhetoric,” according to the resolution.

The RNC stated that it “did not want a small contingent of delegates formulating a new platform without the breadth of perspectives within the ever-growing Republican movement.”

On the same day as the RNC’s announcement, Trump’s reelection campaign released a bulleted list of the President’s “core priorities for a second term.”

The list largely reiterated Trump’s long-stated positions, including pledges to “End Illegal Immigration” and “Defend Our Police.”

Other promises included a “Return to Normal in 2021” with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and to “Teach American Exceptionalism.”