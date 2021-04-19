Scott Threatens Corporations With ‘Day Of Reckoning’ For Boycotting GA Over Voting Law

Amid Republicans’ ongoing crusade against boycotts in response to Georgia’s voting law, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stepped up to the plate to issue an ominous, albeit hypocritical, warning to corporations that took action against the restrictive voting legislation in a Fox News op-ed published Monday.

Scott cited the Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta in reaction to the Georgia law while warning the corporations that publicly condemned the legislation of a “massive backlash” during next year’s midterm elections. The Florida senator then alluded to some sinister day of “reckoning,” which he defined as Republicans regaining the majority in both chambers of Congress, as the start of the backlash that corporations that dared to bash the restrictive law might soon face.

“Your latest attempts to hurt Georgia’s economy will help us do something that is long overdue – make corporate welfare a thing of the past,” Scott wrote. “There will be no number of well-connected lobbyists you can hire to save you. There will be no amount of donations you can make that will save you. There will be nowhere for you to hide.”

Scott’s op-ed, which accuses corporations that spoke out against the Georgia law of feeding into demands by “elitist, left-wing peers,” is a continuation of Republicans tantrum-throwing and calls for corporate boycotts that we’ve seen since business executives first slammed the law.

Like Scott, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) earlier this month accused Democrats and corporations of spreading “disinformation” about the Georgia law, while threatening corporations with “serious consequences” if they “become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order.”

In addition to the MLB, Republicans vowed to direct their fury toward Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, the CEOs of which have issued stern condemnations of the Georgia law.

Shortly after the CEOs of Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines came out against the Georgia law, state Republicans voted to revoke a tax break from Delta and called for the removal of Coca-Cola products from the state house.

Former President Trump joined in on the boycotting spree.

“Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections,” he ranted in a statement through his Save America PAC. “Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”

However, Trump properties may not have gotten the memo.

CNN reported Monday that despite the former president’s call for boycotts against corporate giants that rebuked the Georgia law, Trump properties are still serving the beloved soft drink that the former president is known for consuming regularly.