
Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal Endorses Biden

FILE- In this March 11, 2013, file photo retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal speaks during a forum called "Ask What You Can Do For America's Veterans" at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard Univ... FILE- In this March 11, 2013, file photo retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal speaks during a forum called "Ask What You Can Do For America's Veterans" at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. The former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says that withdrawing up to half the 14,000 American troops serving there reduces the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal after more than 17 years of war. McChrystal says on ABC’s “This Week” that the U.S. has “basically traded away the biggest leverage point we have.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) MORE LESS
By
|
October 1, 2020 10:15 a.m.

Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal on Thursday endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, weeks after The Atlantic reported that President Trump called fallen military members “suckers” and “losers.”

“I’m looking for a president that is humble enough to understand that they are a servant,” McChrystal said in an MSNBC interview early Wednesday. 

McChrystal said that he was compelled to speak out because of his wartime experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq, where he witnessed firsthand what happens “when we stop talking about policy issues or differences and it starts to become cultural or tribal.”

“We say that could never happen in our country, but I’m not sure that we’re in a position to make that kind of confident statement,” McChrystal said.

The comments come as Trump has repeatedly stoked racial division, falsely claiming at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday that his Democratic rival would turn the battleground state into a “refugee camp.” 

Without condemning Trump directly, McChrystal said that the role of commander-in-chief was not about authority, but about taking responsibility. 

In 2010, the Army general resigned from his post amid reports that he had mocked Biden and other administration officials, issuing a statement at the time affirming that he continued to “strongly support” then-President Barack Obama’s strategy in Afghanistan.

He told MSNBC on Thursday that he’s always respected former President Obama and Biden, and that the 2010 controversy reported by Rolling Stone was “more smoke than fire.”

“I think my willingness to endorse him now should signal to people that there was a respectful relationship then, and just how important I think it is to replicate that kind of relationship between senior military leaders now,” McChrystal said.

He told “Morning Joe” hosts that ultimately, trust was paramount.

“You have to believe that your commander and chief, at the end of the day, is someone that you can trust, and I can trust Joe Biden,” he said.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
REJOIN FOR JUST $30