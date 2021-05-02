Latest
2 hours ago ago
Collins Defends Romney And Cheney Amid GOP Attacks Over Impeachment Vote
4 hours ago ago
Romney Booed At Utah GOP Convention Before Vote To Censure Him Fails
23 hours ago ago
Some House Republicans Are Back At It Pushing For Cheney Ouster

GOP Will Hold On To Late Rep’s Seat With Two Republicans Headed For Runoff

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 03: "I voted" stickers are made available to voters at Givens Recreation Center on November 3, 2020 in Austin, Texas. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls o... AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 03: "I voted" stickers are made available to voters at Givens Recreation Center on November 3, 2020 in Austin, Texas. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 2, 2021 2:57 p.m.

Republicans Susan Wright and state Rep. Jake Ellzey have advanced to a runoff in Texas’ 6th Congressional District special election to replace the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), following his death earlier this year from COVID-19.

CNN and the Texas Tribune projected Susan Wright, the widow of the late lawmaker, and Ellzey’s advancement to the runoff in the special election.

Susan Wright, who is a veteran GOP activist and serves on the State Republican Executive Committee, led the race with 19% of the vote. Ellzey, a leading Republican fundraiser, received nearly 14% of the vote.

Ellzey had been locked in a tight race for second candidate in the runoff against Democrat Lynne Sanchez, who conceded the race on Sunday after receiving about 13% of the vote and merely falling short of qualifying for the runoff.

A scheduled date for the runoff has yet to be announced.

The race to fill the late lawmaker’s seat drew 23 candidates: 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, one Libertarian and one independent.

Texas’ 6th Congressional District covers the Dallas-Fort Worth area in addition to rural Ellis and Navarro counties.

The advancement of two Republicans in the congressional district’s upcoming runoff eliminates the chance for House Democrats to expand their narrow majority.

Susan Wright’s candidacy for her late husband’s seat drew attention last week when she gained former President Trump’s endorsement over the ten other Republicans in the race. Trump’s public support of the late lawmaker’s widow was announced on the second-to-last day of early voting.

Ellzey is a Navy Veteran who lost to Ron Wright in the 2018 primary and has had the support of former Texas governor and Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas’ 6th Congressional District was previously known as a Republican stronghold, but has recently trended more in favor of Democrats in statewide election results. Trump narrowly won the district during the November general election by only 3 percentage points. Ron Wright won-reelection by 9 points last year.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: