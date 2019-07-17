Republican Rep. Claims He’s A ‘Person Of Color’ Because White Is A Color

Latest
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's attorney, takes a phone call near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
July 17, 2019

Before the House voted along party lines to condemn President Trump for his racist tweets and rhetoric about four congresswomen of color, a white Republican lawmaker made the outlandish claim that he is a “person of color” because he’s white.

“You know, they talk about people of color. I’m a person of color,” Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) told Vice News reporter Daniel Newhauser Tuesday as they discussed Trump telling the four congresswomen — Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — to go back to their home countries, even though all four are U.S. citizens and three were born in the U.S.

“I’m white. I’m an Anglo Saxon. People say things all the time, but I don’t get offended,” he said.

“Has anybody ever told you to go back to your country?” Newhauser asked.

“Yeah they have actually. With a name like Mike Kelly you can’t be from any place else but Ireland.’”

Listen for yourself below:

