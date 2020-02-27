Latest
GOP Rep. Ralph Abraham Announces Retirement, The 26th Republican To Do So

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the basement of the Capitol on October 24, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
February 27, 2020 7:53 a.m.
Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA) announced on Wednesday that he will not run for reelection.

In his statement, Abraham described how he had met with President Donald Trump on Air Force One in January, during which Trump asked the GOP lawmaker to consider running for another term.

“I thanked him for his leadership and encouragement, and was honest in my reply,” the Louisiana Republican said. “The decision to serve only three terms as a Member of the House is one that I made six years ago, but I very much look forward to supporting the President’s agenda for the remainder of my tenure in Congress and in other capacities moving forward.

Abraham is the 26th House Republican to retire ahead of the 2020 elections, while only five Democrats have decided to do so.

2018 saw a similar GOP exit before the Democrats flipped the House after the midterms.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
