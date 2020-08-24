Latest
23 mins ago
Apocalypse Now: GOP Convention Night One Is Doom-And-Gloom Sesh Focused On Dem ‘Horror’
4 hours ago
What A Mess! Official Says Falwell Leaving Liberty; Falwell Says He’s Not
6 hours ago
Feds Charge Lobbyist, Alleging Scheme To Extradite Bannon’s Chinese Dissident Yacht Buddy

On First Night Of RNC, GOPers Pounce On ‘Cancel Culture’ In Unison

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 20... CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 24, 2020 11:54 p.m.

Speakers during the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention made it a point to slam Democrats for supposedly creating a “cancel culture,” despite President Trump’s history of attempting to get people and entities punished or banished over actions he disagrees with.

Just last week, the President called for a boycott against Goodyear Tire and Co. over a “BAN ON MAGA HATS” following a report on an anonymous Goodyear employee’s screenshot that the employee claimed was part of the company’s diversity training.

However, the Ohio-based company has not officially implemented a ban targeting MAGA hats, and stated that it’s asked its employees to “refrain from workplace expressions involving political campaigning or forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

Republicans appeared to echo Trump’s sentiment on night one of the RNC as they decried that “cancel culture” that the President has repeatedly invoked in recent days. The rhetoric surrounding conservatives disdain for what it perceives to be “cancel culture” was slotted in right around the same rhetoric that has encompassed its belief in an anti-PC culture for the last two decades.

Here’s how they weighed in:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

After slamming “woketopians” such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “because they will make him an extra in a movie written, produced and directed by others,” Gaetz mocked the former VP for being a “basement dweller” before attacking “cancel culture.”

Gaetz praised Trump as a “visionary” and compared him to former Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson while decrying “cancel culture.”

Nikki Haley

Haley also went after Democrats over “cancel culture” as she praised Trump for supposedly knowing that “political correctness and cancel culture are dangerous and just plain wrong.”

Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. accused Democrats of imposing a “cancel culture” over the growing movement to tear down monuments and rename military bases that pay tribute to racist figures.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Scott ended the first night of the RNC by warning that Biden winning the November election would encourage a “culture that cancels everything.”

“Do we want a society that breeds success, or a culture that cancels everything it even slightly disagrees with?” Scott said.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30