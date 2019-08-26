GOP Rep. Sean Duffy Announces Resignation

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) announced on Monday that he will leave Congress next month.

Duffy will step down on September 23 due to health complications with his unborn baby.

“With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now,” the Wisconsin Republican wrote on Facebook. “It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

Duffy raised eyebrows in 2011 after he claimed that he was struggling under his $174,000 salary as a member of Congress.