GOP Rep. Sean Duffy Announces Resignation

UNITED STATES - APRIL 17: Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., leaves a meeting of the GOP Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on April 17, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
August 26, 2019 11:50 am
Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) announced on Monday that he will leave Congress next month.

Duffy will step down on September 23 due to health complications with his unborn baby.

“With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now,” the Wisconsin Republican wrote on Facebook. “It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

Duffy raised eyebrows in 2011 after he claimed that he was struggling under his $174,000 salary as a member of Congress.

