Reports: Trump Admin Tried To Assassinate Another Top Iranian Commander

The Trump administration tried to kill another top Iranian commander on the same day of the fatal strike on Qasem Soleimani, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Several unnamed U.S. officials told the Post and the Journal that President Donald Trump had reportedly authorized a drone strike on Iranian Quds Force leader Abdul Reza Shahlai in Yemen, but it failed to kill him.

“If we had killed him, we’d be bragging about it that same night,” one official told the Post.

The sources did not explain why the operation was unsuccessful.

Trump nor any of his senior administration officials have publicly disclosed the second assassination effort in Iran. They have also yet to provide evidence of the “imminent” danger from Iran that they claim justified the strike on Soleimani.