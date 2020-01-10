Reports: Trump Admin Tried To Assassinate Another Top Iranian Commander

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 5: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) walks to the Senate floor for a cloture vote on the nomination of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, at the U.S. Capitol, October 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted 51-49 in a procedural vote to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump speaks from the White House on January 08, 2020. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
January 10, 2020 2:46 p.m.
The Trump administration tried to kill another top Iranian commander on the same day of the fatal strike on Qasem Soleimani, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Several unnamed U.S. officials told the Post and the Journal that President Donald Trump had reportedly authorized a drone strike on Iranian Quds Force leader Abdul Reza Shahlai in Yemen, but it failed to kill him.

“If we had killed him, we’d be bragging about it that same night,” one official told the Post.

The sources did not explain why the operation was unsuccessful.

Trump nor any of his senior administration officials have publicly disclosed the second assassination effort in Iran. They have also yet to provide evidence of the “imminent” danger from Iran that they claim justified the strike on Soleimani.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
