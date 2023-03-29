Reports: Grand Jury For Hush Money Probe Set To Break For A Month

The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign is scheduled to take a break in April, according to reports.

During the break — which reportedly is a previously scheduled hiatus — the grand jury will not hear evidence in the case, according to a Politico source, putting a pause on the wave of anticipation in recent days about a possible Trump indictment.

It is possible the grand jury’s schedule might change but if the hiatus goes as planned, any potential vote to indict the former president would not come until late April.

There is no official deadline for bringing an indictment against Trump. But many have been expecting one since reports surfaced suggesting the grand jury was reaching the end of its work and indicating that prosecutors had offered Trump the opportunity to testify. Anticipation surrounding an indictment was further solidified when the former president took to Truth Social on March 18 and announced that he expected to be arrested in three days.

That has not happened and since then more witnesses have appeared before the panel. Robert Costello spoke to the grand jury last week and most recently, David Pecker

appeared again. The former CEO of American Media and publisher of the National Enquirer played a key role in helping to orchestrate the payment. This was Pecker’s second appearance in front of the grand jury.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.