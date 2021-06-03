Latest
12 mins ago ago
Latest Oath Keeper Arrested Brought 82-Pound German Shepherd Into Capitol, According To Indictment
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 24: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled “Protecting the Timely Delivery of Mail, Medicine, and Mail-in Ballots,” in Rayburn House Office Building on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool)
1 hour ago ago
WaPo: FBI Probing DeJoy’s Political Fundraising Tactics From Time As A Business Owner
KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Report: Feds Probe Democratic Lobbying Firm’s Work For Burisma

Reports: Feds Also Investigating Obstruction In Gaetz Probe

UNITED STATES - JULY 1: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,attends the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in Longworth Building on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attends the House Armed Services Committee markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on July 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
June 3, 2021 8:39 a.m.

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) obstructed justice during an alleged three-way phone call he had with a former flame and a witness in an ongoing sex-trafficking probe into the congressman, according to multiple reports.

Politico first reported the potential inquiry into obstruction. CNN later also confirmed that obstruction was part of the Gaetz probe, reporting that investigators apparent concerns over obstruction in the probe dated back to at least last fall.

Two sources familiar with the case reportedly told Politico that the obstruction of justice question came after a phone call that began between a woman identified by Politico as a witness who later spoke with prosecutors in the investigation and Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend.

The congressman joined the alleged phone conversation between his ex-girlfriend and the woman in question, Politico said.

According to Politico, the woman was among a group of women who appear to have become acquainted with Gaetz through Joel Greenberg, the onetime tax collector who pleaded guilty last month to charges that included including sex-trafficking a minor.

The alleged call could be used to help prosecutors weigh whether Gaetz will face charges for potentially obstructing justice, particularly if he suggested that the woman lie or offer misleading testimony.

CNN previously reported that Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend, who has been described as a former Capitol Hill staffer, may be cooperating with prosecutors in the inquiry.

According to Politico sources, the pair had an open relationship that sometimes involved other women, including the woman involved in the alleged call of interest to prosecutors. 

The woman on the alleged call also joined Gaetz, his ex-girlfriend, and others on the now infamous Bahamas trip in 2018, Politico said. That trip is also reportedly being examined in the probe to determine whether Gaetz violate sex trafficking laws.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, including obstructing justice or having sex with a minor.

A spokesman for Gaetz, Harlan Hill, said in a statement that allegations against Gaetz thus far in the investigation have amounted to “lies.”

“Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn’t obstruct it,” he said in the statement. “The anonymous allegations have thus far amounted to lies, wrapped in leaks, rooted in an extortion plot by a former DOJ official. After two months, there is still not a single on-record accusation of misconduct, and now the ‘story’ is changing yet again.”

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: