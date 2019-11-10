Latest
5 hours ago
Trump Demands Stronger Defense From Republicans Amid Impeachment Probe
6 hours ago
Haley Says Tillerson And Kelly Tried To Convince Her To Secretly Work Against Trump
8 hours ago
National Sec Adviser: Top Impeachment Probe Witness Will Be Removed From WH Council

Reports: Bolton Has Landed A Million-Dollar Book Deal

on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks on a morning television show from the grounds of the White House, on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
November 10, 2019 5:47 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has reportedly signed a book deal.

CNN and the Associated Press reported on Saturday that Bolton had signed with publisher Simon & Schuster after several weeks of negotiations.

Unnamed publishing officials told the AP the deal was worth approximately $2 million.

Though the exact release date is unknown, an anonymous source told CNN the book will be published before the 2020 elections.

House impeachment investigators are eager to hear from Bolton after several testimonies from White House officials point to the former national security adviser as a resister in President Donald Trump’s efforts to use foreign policy to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on his political rivals.

However, Bolton skipped his scheduled deposition on Thursday because he wants a judge to decide whether he and his former deputy, Charles Kupperman, are allowed to defy the White House’s orders to not cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: