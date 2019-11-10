Reports: Bolton Has Landed A Million-Dollar Book Deal

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has reportedly signed a book deal.

CNN and the Associated Press reported on Saturday that Bolton had signed with publisher Simon & Schuster after several weeks of negotiations.

Unnamed publishing officials told the AP the deal was worth approximately $2 million.

Though the exact release date is unknown, an anonymous source told CNN the book will be published before the 2020 elections.

House impeachment investigators are eager to hear from Bolton after several testimonies from White House officials point to the former national security adviser as a resister in President Donald Trump’s efforts to use foreign policy to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on his political rivals.

However, Bolton skipped his scheduled deposition on Thursday because he wants a judge to decide whether he and his former deputy, Charles Kupperman, are allowed to defy the White House’s orders to not cooperate with the impeachment investigation.