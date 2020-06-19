Latest
8 mins ago
Klobuchar Says She Withdrew From VP Consideration To Encourage Biden To Chose A WOC
Workers remove a Confederate monument with a crane on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Decatur, Georgia. The 30-foot obelisk in Decatur Square, erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908, was order to be removed by a judge and placed in storage indefinitely. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
19 mins ago
Confederate Monument Removed From Town Square In Atlanta Suburb
39 mins ago
SEC Puts Pressure On Mississippi To Change Confederate-Themed Flag

Reports: Army Preparing Final Report On Low-Flying DC Choppers

A military helicopter flies low pushing a strong vertical down wash of air (rotor wash) onto the crowd during a protest over the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020. - President Donald Trump vowed Monday to order a... A military helicopter flies low pushing a strong vertical down wash of air (rotor wash) onto the crowd during a protest over the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020. - President Donald Trump vowed Monday to order a military crackdown on once-in-a-generation violent protests gripping the United States, saying he was sending thousands of troops onto the streets of the capital and threatening to deploy soldiers to states unable to regain control. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 19, 2020 10:05 a.m.

The D.C. National Guard has concluded its investigation into the use of military helicopters to buzz Washington Black Lives Matter protestors, CNN reported.

Investigators reportedly found that “a lack of clarity” played an unspecified, but significant role in two army helicopters using the force of their rotors to disperse protestors in the nation’s capital on June 1.

The maneuver shocked bystanders and sent debris flying on city streets. The flight crews were grounded upon their return to base, the Army said.

CNN reported that the confusion was partly sparked by the decision to mix the military with federal law enforcement in countering the protests. The helicopter crews were reportedly ordered to “deter” so-called rioting and looting.

It’s not clear why that order resulted in the choppers buzzing crowds of peaceful protesters.

When the results are released publicly will depend on whether the Army decides to take disciplinary action over the matter.

If D.C. National Guard chief Maj. Gen. William J. Walker decides against disciplinary action, the results could be released as early as this week. Administrative punishment, CNN reported, would give those targeted 10 days to respond before the results of the investigation are released.

Read the report here.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30