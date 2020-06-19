Reports: Army Preparing Final Report On Low-Flying DC Choppers

The D.C. National Guard has concluded its investigation into the use of military helicopters to buzz Washington Black Lives Matter protestors, CNN reported.

Investigators reportedly found that “a lack of clarity” played an unspecified, but significant role in two army helicopters using the force of their rotors to disperse protestors in the nation’s capital on June 1.

The maneuver shocked bystanders and sent debris flying on city streets. The flight crews were grounded upon their return to base, the Army said.

CNN reported that the confusion was partly sparked by the decision to mix the military with federal law enforcement in countering the protests. The helicopter crews were reportedly ordered to “deter” so-called rioting and looting.

It’s not clear why that order resulted in the choppers buzzing crowds of peaceful protesters.

When the results are released publicly will depend on whether the Army decides to take disciplinary action over the matter.

If D.C. National Guard chief Maj. Gen. William J. Walker decides against disciplinary action, the results could be released as early as this week. Administrative punishment, CNN reported, would give those targeted 10 days to respond before the results of the investigation are released.

Read the report here.