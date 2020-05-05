Latest
Japanese-American Child Waiting for Train to Owens Valley During Evacuation of Japanese-Americans from West Coast Areas under U.S. Army War Emergency Order, Los Angeles, California, USA, Russell Lee, Office of War Information, April 1942
1 hour ago
Justice Compares Wisconsin COVID Shutdown Order To Internment Of Japanese-Americans
Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
2 hours ago
Barack Obama Will Deliver Televised Commencement Address For 2020 Grads
2 hours ago
Ohio GOPer Refuses To Wear A Mask Because It Covers ‘The Image Of God’

Report: White House Plans To Nix COVID-19 Task Force Even As Outbreak Rages On

President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 16, 2020. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
May 5, 2020 2:46 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Farewell, COVID-19 task force. We barely knew ye.

The White House is planning to put the kibosh on President Donald Trump’s task force operations, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Task force members are reportedly being informed of the change right now. It is not yet known why the Trump administration is disbanding the team, given that the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to be contained in the U.S.

The task force officials’ efforts, particularly that of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, have been plagued by inconsistent messaging from Trump, along with his bombastic press briefings. Officials have had to clean up the President’s overly optimistic claims and predictions about vaccines for the virus and when the outbreak will be contained enough to reopen the economy.

The apex of the off-the-rails briefings arrived less than two weeks ago when Trump argued that one could be cured of COVID-19 by injecting themselves with disinfectant.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30