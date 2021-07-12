Report: Trump’s Claim About Officer Who Fatally Shot Ashli Babbitt Is Fully Wrong

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6 as she was trying to break into the hallway where lawmakers were evacuating was not security detail assigned to a specific member of Congress, NBC News reports.

Trump, in his ongoing effort to both whitewash the deadly insurrection he incited and to pin the blame on Democrats, suggested without evidence during an interview with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that the officer was “the head of security for a certain high official, a Democrat.”

The right-wing fever swamps seized on the comments to aggressively speculate that Trump was alluding to Nancy Pelosi.

That rumor is false, a source confirmed to NBC News and CNN Monday.

The ex-president also called Babbitt an “innocent, wonderful, incredible woman,” part of his attempt to rebrand the violent mob of his supporters and the events of that day as “peaceful.”