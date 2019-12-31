Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 05: Alex Jones of Inforwars, a news conference outside a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building where Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, were testifying on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, 2018. Jones has recently been banned from social media platforms. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Report: Trump Admin Went On A Manhunt To Unmask Whoever Liked A Chelsea Clinton Tweet

at Wells Fargo Center on July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Chelsea Clinton delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
December 31, 2019 2:11 p.m.
The Trump administration was reportedly thrown into a tailspin in 2017 when someone at the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels used the embassy’s official account to “like” an anti-Trump tweet from Chelsea Clinton.

The Daily Beast reported on Monday that the person had “liked” a tweet from Clinton on July 10, 2017, in which she fired back at President Donald Trump for suggesting her mother, Hillary Clinton, would’ve appointed her to hold her seat at a G-20 meeting “as her mother gave our country away.”

The spat followed Trump’s decision that week to place his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, in his seat at one of the G-20 meetings while he attended private meetings at the summit.

According to the Daily Beast, the State Department first called the mission to complain about the offensive “like,” then opened a weeks-long investigation into the matter.

At least 10 people were grilled in the probe by top D.C. officials at the department who “wanted blood,” an unnamed source told the Daily Beast. They also reportedly bombarded the mission with calls amid their manhunt.

Ultimately, they failed to snag the transgressor.

The snafu fueled the paranoia that plagues Trump’s administration, which has made extensive efforts to root out staffers deemed “anti-Trump” or otherwise insufficiently loyal to the President.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
