Report: Trump Admin Plans To Restrict Asylum-Seekers’ Ability To Work

In an effort to further restrict immigration, President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security reportedly plans unroll a new policy that would make it more difficult for asylum-seekers to find work in the U.S.

According to NBC News, the DHS is planning to roll out a new policy that would require asylum-seekers to wait at least a year in the U.S. before they can become eligible to apply for a work permit. Under the current rule, they only need to wait five months.

On its surface, the new guidelines stand in contrast with the rationalization behind administration’s “public charge” rule, which aims to prevent low-income immigrants from receiving green cards due to the administration’s requirement that immigrants be able to “stand on their own two feet.”

However, unnamed sources told NBC News that the new policy is meant to be a deterrent for Mexican families seeking asylum.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan, who is set to resign, will reportedly meet with the leaders of ICE and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday to discuss the new rule.

When asked for confirmation, USCIS spokesperson Joe Sowers told TPM that the agency does not have “any news to release at this time.” The DHS did not respond to request for comment.