Report: McConnell Privately Met With Trump To Discuss Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump walks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as he attends the Republican luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 15, 2018. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
January 9, 2020 9:54 a.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the Senate impeachment trial one-on-one.

CNN reported on Wednesday night that during the meeting, McConnell explained the trial procedure to Trump and laid out Republican senators’ current positions on the trial.

An unnamed source told CNN that McConnell did not share the draft of his resolution establishing the trial process with the White House, nor is he negotiating the language of the resolution with the administration.

However, McConnell has flatly admitted that he is coordinating with White House lawyers on impeachment strategy.

“We’re on the same side,” he said in December.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
