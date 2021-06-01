Report: Hannity Played Role In Writing ‘Swamp Creature’ Trump Campaign Ad

Fox News host Sean Hannity reportedly played a part in writing a campaign ad for former President Donald Trump’s failed 2020 election campaign.



According to a Punchbowl News report, Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender reveals in his forthcoming book that the Fox News personality morphed into a onetime copywriter — playing a role in crafting an ad for Trump’s failed bid for the White House in 2020 that exclusively aired during Hannity’s Fox News show.

Bender reportedly reveals in the book that the ad was deemed useless by the Trump campaign and was often internally referred to as “the Hannity ad” and “the one Hannity wrote.”

Meanwhile, Hannity has reportedly denied involvement in the ad-writing effort that cost the campaign $1.5 million, according to Punchbowl’s report on the book.

“The world knows that Sean Hannity supports Donald Trump. But my involvement specifically in the campaign — no. I was not involved that much. Anybody who said that is full of shit,” Hannity reportedly told Bender.

But during an interview in the aftermath of the election with Bender, Trump reportedly did not dispute claims that Hannity had written the ad which called Biden a “forty-seven-year swamp creature” with a “radical, socialist Green New Deal” who had accomplished nothing during his lengthy political career.

According to Punchbowl News, Bender has trekked to Mar-a-Lago twice in recent weeks to talk to Trump for the book entitled “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story Of How Trump Lost,” which is expected to hit shelves on August 10.