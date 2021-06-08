Latest
19 mins ago ago
Obama Suggests GOP Is ‘Unrecognizable’ Amid Its Efforts To Boost Big Election Lie
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Rudy Giuliani attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
1 hour ago ago
CNN: New Audio Shows Giuliani Pressured Ukraine To Announce Inquiry Into Biden Conspiracies
UNITED STATES - MAY 8: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is seen during a House Judiciary Committee markup in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, to vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the unredacted Mueller report to the committee. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago ago
Newsmax Rejects Gaetz As Potential Hire Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Probe

Report: Feds Subpoena Materials Relating To Cuomo’s Memoir

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) speaks before getting vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church on March 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
June 8, 2021 9:32 a.m.

The Wall Street Journal reports that federal investigators have subpoenaed materials regarding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) controversial memoir, which detailed his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they reportedly probe his alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is seeking communications and contracts on the book he published last year, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Subpoenas were reportedly sent to state officials and other people last month who were involved in editing the memoir, for which Cuomo will earn more than $5 million in his deal with publisher Penguin Random House.

Federal prosecutors and the FBI are reportedly examining whether the governor and his aides provided false data on the number of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. New York Attorney General Letitia James reported in January that the Cuomo administration had undercounted the deaths by possibly as much as 50 percent by not including residents who died at the hospital rather than the nursing homes.

Additionally, allegations that Cuomo directed his staff to help him with his memoir are currently being investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Top Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi has insisted that the staffers volunteered to edit the book.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: