Report: Feds Subpoena Materials Relating To Cuomo’s Memoir

The Wall Street Journal reports that federal investigators have subpoenaed materials regarding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) controversial memoir, which detailed his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they reportedly probe his alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is seeking communications and contracts on the book he published last year, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Subpoenas were reportedly sent to state officials and other people last month who were involved in editing the memoir, for which Cuomo will earn more than $5 million in his deal with publisher Penguin Random House.

Federal prosecutors and the FBI are reportedly examining whether the governor and his aides provided false data on the number of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. New York Attorney General Letitia James reported in January that the Cuomo administration had undercounted the deaths by possibly as much as 50 percent by not including residents who died at the hospital rather than the nursing homes.

Additionally, allegations that Cuomo directed his staff to help him with his memoir are currently being investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Top Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi has insisted that the staffers volunteered to edit the book.