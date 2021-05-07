Report: DeSantis’ Ex-Staffers Have Their Own Support Group

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) apparently toxic leadership has prompted his former staffers to form a support group, Playbook reports.

The high turnover rate in DeSantis’ office can be explained by ex-aides’ stories of the Trumpian governor frequently blaming them for his screw-ups and even once directing the Florida Republican Party leader to fire an official who had just been treated for cancer via surgery.

One ex-staffer told Playbook that the governor treats everyone except his wife “like a disposable piece of garbage.”

“Loyalty and trust, that is not a currency he deals in,” the former aide said.

Additionally, DeSantis’ staff reportedly had to entice him with cupcakes to get him to attend meetings, telling him that the treats were for a birthday.