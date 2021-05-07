Latest
Report: DeSantis’ Ex-Staffers Have Their Own Support Group

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 29: Governor Ron DeSantis gives a briefing regarding Hurricane Dorian to the media at National Hurricane Center on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) gives a briefing regarding Hurricane Dorian to the media at National Hurricane Center on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)
By
|
May 7, 2021 9:00 a.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) apparently toxic leadership has prompted his former staffers to form a support group, Playbook reports.

The high turnover rate in DeSantis’ office can be explained by ex-aides’ stories of the Trumpian governor frequently blaming them for his screw-ups and even once directing the Florida Republican Party leader to fire an official who had just been treated for cancer via surgery.

One ex-staffer told Playbook that the governor treats everyone except his wife “like a disposable piece of garbage.”

“Loyalty and trust, that is not a currency he deals in,” the former aide said.

Additionally, DeSantis’ staff reportedly had to entice him with cupcakes to get him to attend meetings, telling him that the treats were for a birthday.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
