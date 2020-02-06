Latest
Report: Dems Blame Trump Trolls For Clogging Up Iowa Caucus Hotline

Precinct Chair Carl Voss shows the phone app he used for the Iowa Caucus to news media at the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters on February 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
February 6, 2020 9:56 a.m.
According to Iowa Democratic Party officials, Trump supporters are partially to blame for the multi-day delay in releasing results from the state’s presidential caucuses.

Bloomberg reported late Wednesday on the claim from party officials, made during a conference call Wednesday night.

IDP central committee member Ken Sagar, who was answering calls on a hotline for caucus workers Monday night, claimed Wednesday that people had called in to the party and expressed their support for President Trump, Bloomberg reported.

After photos were posted online of caucus paperwork featuring the hotline number, trolls seem to have taken advantage of the chaos.

A perfect storm of incompetence, over-reliance on technology and new reporting requirements have delayed caucus results for days.

An app commissioned by the party to report results from individual precinct cites failed, the party has said, and the hotline for local officials had hours-long waiting times.

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
