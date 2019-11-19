Latest
40 mins ago
Pence Aide Emphasizes VP Did Not Bring Up Biden Investigations With Ukrainians
2 hours ago
Oy! The Biggest Shifts In Kurt Volker’s Ukraine Testimony
2 hours ago
Manchin Says ‘There’s Nothing Right’ About GOP Attacks Against Vindman

Report: At Least $35 Million In Aid Is Still Being Withheld From Ukraine

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky look on during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2019. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
November 19, 2019 6:39 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Trump administration is reportedly still withholding some of the congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine even as impeachment investigators scrutinize President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the aid to leverage political assistance.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that it had obtained a Pentagon document showing that Ukraine has not received $35.2 million from the nearly $400 million in military aid that President Donald Trump had halted when he was pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating his political rivals.

Lt. Col. Carla Gleason, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, told the Times that $36 million in aid has not yet been disbursed to Ukraine but that Ukraine will receive the funds “over the next several weeks.”

The spokesperson did not provide an explanation for the delay.

The White House unfroze the funds on September 11, two days after Congress was alerted to the delay.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: