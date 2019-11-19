Report: At Least $35 Million In Aid Is Still Being Withheld From Ukraine

The Trump administration is reportedly still withholding some of the congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine even as impeachment investigators scrutinize President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the aid to leverage political assistance.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that it had obtained a Pentagon document showing that Ukraine has not received $35.2 million from the nearly $400 million in military aid that President Donald Trump had halted when he was pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating his political rivals.

Lt. Col. Carla Gleason, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, told the Times that $36 million in aid has not yet been disbursed to Ukraine but that Ukraine will receive the funds “over the next several weeks.”

The spokesperson did not provide an explanation for the delay.

The White House unfroze the funds on September 11, two days after Congress was alerted to the delay.