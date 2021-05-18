Latest
3 hours ago ago
McCarthy Comes Out Against Bipartisan January 6 Commission Proposal
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/05/30: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing on COVID-19 response and comments on violent protests on George Flyod death in the city at New Settlement Community Center, Bronx. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
4 hours ago ago
Cuomo Signs $5 Million Book Deal Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Cover-Ups
5 hours ago ago
Christie Won’t ‘Defer To Anyone’ Including Trump In Weighing 2024 Presidential Bid

Rep. Val Demings Plans To Launch Senate Campaign Against Rubio

Rep Val Demings (D-FL) speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" on Capitol Hill on July 29, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL ... Rep Val Demings (D-FL) speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" on Capitol Hill on July 29, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 18, 2021 7:48 a.m.

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) is planning to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the 2022 midterms, Politico reports.

Demings is reportedly choosing a bid for Senate rather than a gubernatorial campaign against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) because she was more frustrated with Senate Republicans’ “obstruction,” particularly in the case of President Joe Biden’s massive COVID-19 relief package.

“If I had to point to one thing, I think it’s the COVID bill and the way Republicans voted against it for no good reason,” one of Demings’ advisers told Politico. “That really helped push her over the edge.”

The adviser said there was a “98.6 percent chance” Demings will aim for Rubio’s seat. The Democrat reportedly expects to make a final decision next month.

NBC News confirmed Politico’s report on Tuesday morning.

Demings was reportedly on the shortlist of potential running mates with Biden during the 2020 election. She also served as one of the House impeachment managers in the first impeachment proceedings against then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: