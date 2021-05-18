Rep. Val Demings Plans To Launch Senate Campaign Against Rubio

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) is planning to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in the 2022 midterms, Politico reports.

Demings is reportedly choosing a bid for Senate rather than a gubernatorial campaign against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) because she was more frustrated with Senate Republicans’ “obstruction,” particularly in the case of President Joe Biden’s massive COVID-19 relief package.

“If I had to point to one thing, I think it’s the COVID bill and the way Republicans voted against it for no good reason,” one of Demings’ advisers told Politico. “That really helped push her over the edge.”

The adviser said there was a “98.6 percent chance” Demings will aim for Rubio’s seat. The Democrat reportedly expects to make a final decision next month.

NBC News confirmed Politico’s report on Tuesday morning.

Demings was reportedly on the shortlist of potential running mates with Biden during the 2020 election. She also served as one of the House impeachment managers in the first impeachment proceedings against then-President Donald Trump in 2020.