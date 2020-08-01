Latest
3 hours ago
General Manager Says TikTok Not ‘Going Anywhere,’ After Trump Threatens To Ban Video-Sharing App
6 hours ago
Ginsburg Released From Hospital Following Stent Procedure
7 hours ago
Biden Unlikely To Announce VP Pick Until Second Week Of August

Rep. Raúl Grijalva Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chairman Raœl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) gives an opening statement at a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on the US Park Police's June 1 confrontation with protesters at Lafayette Square on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Chairman Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) gives an opening statement before Acting Chief of the U.S. Park Police Gregory Monahan testifies about the June 1 confrontation with protesters at Lafayett... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Chairman Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) gives an opening statement before Acting Chief of the U.S. Park Police Gregory Monahan testifies about the June 1 confrontation with protesters at Lafayette Square near the White House during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on July 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The committee is investigating the circumstances under which the square was cleared so President Trump could make an appearance at St. John's Church. (Photo by Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 1, 2020 3:07 p.m.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) has tested positive for COVID-19, days after chairing a committee hearing attended by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) who announced a positive test for coronavirus earlier this week. 

“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some Members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously,” he said in a statement that he posted to his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. “Stopping the spread of a deadly virus should not be a partisan issue,” he added.

Grijalva said that he currently has no symptoms and is self-isolating at the recommendation of an attending physician.

The Arizona congressman chairs the House Natural Resources Committee which held a meeting Tuesday that Gohmert also attended. Gohmert reported a positive test for COVID-19 the following day, although it was not immediately clear whether Gohmert had infected Grijalva or others.

Gohmert has routinely refused to wear a mask also attended a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told CNN Wednesday that while the House isn’t mandating testing for lawmakers yet, “we’re discussing that.”

Since Gohmert’s announcement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ordered a broad mask mandate for House members that was scheduled to go into effect Thursday. It included a requirement for members and staff to wear masks in the House chamber in addition to House office buildings with few exceptions.

 

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30