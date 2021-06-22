Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) heads got the floor of the Senate for a vote on June 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said they are now pursuing a two-path proposal that includes a new set of negotiations with a bipartisan group of senators. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mitch McConnell
7 hours ago ago
Republicans Use Filibuster To Block Debate On Democrats’ Major Voting Rights Bill
President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris looking on makes remarks about the Derek Chauvin Trial, at the White House, Tuesday April, 20, 2021. (Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
8 hours ago ago
Man With Home ‘Military Outpost Bunker’ Pleads Guilty To Threatening Biden, Supporters
10 hours ago ago
Manchin Will Vote Yes On S.1 Debate, Giving Dems Unanimity In Face Of GOP Blockade

Records Show Nearly 900 Secret Service Employees Got COVID

TOPSHOT - US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
June 22, 2021 3:01 p.m.

Almost 900 Secret Service employees tested positive for COVID-19 during the year since the pandemic hit the United States, according to public records published Tuesday. 

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general released data on the positive test results to the watchdog group CREW, or Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. 

The records show that of the 881 positive test results recorded between March 1, 2021 and March 9, 2021, the majority, 477, came from employees working as special agents, and 249 were from members of the uniformed division

Special agents are tasked with protective assignments — such as the Secret Service agents who drove around with then-President Donald Trump in a closed SUV after he tested positive for COVID last year.

The Secret Service’s uniformed division is tasked with protecting facilities, such as the White House and the vice president’s residence. The bulk of the remaining COVID-stricken employees, 131, were classified as “administrative, professional, technical positions.” 

CREW noted that in addition to Trump’s Walter Reed road trip, the former president and his Secret Service-protected family took numerous trips to Trump-branded properties and held large rallies throughout the pandemic.

According to the Secret Service, the agency employs around 3,200 special agents, 1,300 uniformed division officers, and more than 2,000 other personnel. 

That means, according to the records released Tuesday, nearly 14 percent of the Secret Service workforce contracted COVID-19 — including more than 19 percent of the uniformed service, which among other assignments was tasked with protecting the White House through an extensive COVID outbreak there

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: