Recording Purportedly Captures Richard Spencer Melting Down After Charlottesville

A recording purportedly of the white nationalist leader Richard Spencer having an angry meltdown was released over the weekend.

In the tape, which was published by far-right internet personality Milo Yiannopoulos, a man who sounds like Spencer can be heard screaming about the Charlottesville, VA white nationalist rally that he helped organize and ranting about Jews and people of color.

“We are coming back here like a hundred fucking times. I am so mad. I am so mad at these fucking people,” Spencer says on the tape. “They don’t do this to fucking me. We’re going to ritualistically humiliate them. I am coming back here every fucking weekend if I have to. Like this is never over! I win! They fucking lose!”

TPM hasn’t independently confirmed the recording. Yiannopoulos, whose own extremism has been well-documented, wrote in a blog accompanying the recording that it captured Spencer speaking at an emergency meeting Spencer assembled after learning about the death of Heather Heyer, a counter-protester at the “Unite the Right” rally.

Heyer was killed by the white nationalist James Fields, who rammed his car into protesters toward the end of the hectic August day. President Donald Trump infamously later said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the rally. Fields pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison this summer.

“That’s how the world fucking works. Little fucking kikes,” Spencer is heard saying on the recording released Sunday. “They get ruled by people like me. Little fucking octaroons. My ancestors fucking enslaved those little pieces of fucking shit. I rule the fucking world. Those pieces of shit get ruled by people like me. They look up and see a face like mine looking down at them. That’s how the fucking world works. We are going to destroy this fucking town.”

Yiannopoulos declined TPM’s request for comment. Spencer did not respond to a request for comment. Spencer has managed to wiggle his way into mainstream news coverage as a spokesman of sorts for American white nationalism. His views, however, are well-known: he’s advocated for ethnic cleansing and readily throws up Nazi salutes.

Listen to the recording below:

