Latest
18 mins ago
Appeals Court Upholds NY State Subpoena Of Trump’s Accounting Firm
2 hours ago
Trump Dispatched To Kentucky To Try To Save Embattled Governor
2 hours ago
All Four White House Officials Scheduled To Testify Monday Plan Not To Show Up

Recording Purportedly Captures Richard Spencer Melting Down After Charlottesville

on August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: White nationalist Richard Spencer (C) and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering Au... CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: White nationalist Richard Spencer (C) and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park after the "Unite the Right" rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clashed with anti-fascist protesters and police as they attempted to hold a rally in Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 4, 2019 11:00 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A recording purportedly of the white nationalist leader Richard Spencer having an angry meltdown was released over the weekend.

In the tape, which was published by far-right internet personality Milo Yiannopoulos, a man who sounds like Spencer can be heard screaming about the Charlottesville, VA white nationalist rally that he helped organize and ranting about Jews and people of color.

“We are coming back here like a hundred fucking times. I am so mad. I am so mad at these fucking people,” Spencer says on the tape. “They don’t do this to fucking me. We’re going to ritualistically humiliate them. I am coming back here every fucking weekend if I have to. Like this is never over! I win! They fucking lose!”

TPM hasn’t independently confirmed the recording. Yiannopoulos, whose own extremism has been well-documented, wrote in a blog accompanying the recording that it captured Spencer speaking at an emergency meeting Spencer assembled after learning about the death of Heather Heyer, a counter-protester at the “Unite the Right” rally.

Heyer was killed by the white nationalist James Fields, who rammed his car into protesters toward the end of the hectic August day. President Donald Trump infamously later said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the rally. Fields pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison this summer.

“That’s how the world fucking works. Little fucking kikes,” Spencer is heard saying on the recording released Sunday. “They get ruled by people like me. Little fucking octaroons. My ancestors fucking enslaved those little pieces of fucking shit. I rule the fucking world. Those pieces of shit get ruled by people like me. They look up and see a face like mine looking down at them. That’s how the fucking world works. We are going to destroy this fucking town.”

Yiannopoulos declined TPM’s request for comment. Spencer did not respond to a request for comment. Spencer has managed to wiggle his way into mainstream news coverage as a spokesman of sorts for American white nationalism. His views, however, are well-known: he’s advocated for ethnic cleansing and readily throws up Nazi salutes.

Listen to the recording below:

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: