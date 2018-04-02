Latest
on April 3, 2018 in San Bruno, California.
19 mins ago
Woman Shoots And Wounds 4 At YouTube Before Killing Herself
TSING YI ISLAND, CONTAINER TERMINAL, HONG KONG, NEW TERRITORIES - 2018/03/30: China Shipping containers seen at the Container terminal in Hong Kong.The Hong Kong Container Terminals is the sixth busiest container port in the world. It handled over 20 million TEUs in 2017. (Photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
45 mins ago
Trump Administration Proposes Tariffs On $50 Billion In Chinese Imports
2 hours ago
Top WH Infrastructure Aide Resigns After Devising Trump’s $1.5T Spending Plan
news

2018 Sees Record Number Of Female Gubernatorial Candidates

By Associated Press | April 2, 2018 5:58 pm
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A record number of women are running for governors’ offices in the U.S. this year.

The Center for American Women and Politics said Monday that 40 Democratic or Republican women have filed candidacy papers in 19 states where the deadline has passed. The number is likely to rise because filing remains open in 17 other states.

The center at Rutgers University in New Jersey says the previous high mark for major party female gubernatorial candidates was 34, set in 1994. This year’s field includes 24 Democrats and 16 Republicans.

At least one woman is running for governor in each state where filing has ended. Colorado and Maine have the most, with five female candidates.

The candidates include three incumbents, 15 challengers and 22 running for open seats in eight states.

Ep. #7: ‘These People Are Dangerous’
