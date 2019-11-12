Latest
37 mins ago
READ: Special Adviser For Ukraine Negotiations Was Wary Of Politicized Policy
40 mins ago
Schiff Sends Out Memo Outlining Public Impeachment Hearing Process
48 mins ago
More Evidence Ties Failed Census Change To GOP Gerrymandering Efforts

READ: Trump Called Bolton Over CNN Article, Former Volker Aide Testified

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: Christopher Anderson, career Foreign Service officer and former advisor to Kurt Volker, the US special envoy to Ukraine, arrives at the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) for his deposition in the continued House impeach inquiry of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on October 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. State Department special adviser for Ukraine Catherine Croft and State Department official Christopher Anderson are expected to appear for closed-door depositions as part of the impeachment inquiry and the latest in a line of career diplomats who have complied with a House subpoena. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: Christopher Anderson, career Foreign Service officer and former adviser to Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, arrives at the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCI... WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: Christopher Anderson, career Foreign Service officer and former adviser to Kurt Volker, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, arrives at the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) for his deposition in the continued House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on October 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. State Department special adviser for Ukraine Catherine Croft and State Department official Christopher Anderson are expected to appear for closed-door depositions as part of the impeachment inquiry and the latest in a line of career diplomats who have complied with a House subpoena. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 12, 2019 12:38 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The House impeachment inquiry on Monday released a transcript of the testimony of Christopher Anderson, a special adviser for Ukraine negotiations and former aide to then-U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker. Catherine Croft, whose testimony transcript was also released Monday, replaced Anderson in that role this summer.

Anderson testified that Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador who played a key role in the White House’s pressure campaign on Ukraine, had an impressive amount of access to the President. After a delegation attended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration in May, Anderson recalled, Sondland arranged for a meeting to brief President Trump within three days — indicating to Anderson that Sondland was taken “more seriously than the State Department bureaucracy.”

The next month, in a meeting between attended by Volker and then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, Anderson recalled Bolton saying that the President’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, another central player in the pressure campaign, was a “key voice” in Ukraine policy who would be an “obstacle to increased White House engagement” with the country.

A few days later, Anderson accompanied Volker to a meeting that included Sondland and Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Acting Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor joined on the phone from Ukraine. Later that day, Anderson recalled, Taylor warned him “not to push for individual investigations in Ukraine,” as the President himself later did on the phone with Zelensky. Anderson separately described pushing for individual investigations as “contrary” to the U.S. anti-corruption stance in Ukraine.

Anderson also included specific details about the President. Trump “put an embargo on any statements” after Russia fired upon and seized Ukrainian ships in the Sea of Azov in November 2018, he recalled. A few weeks later, after the United States called off a “freedom-of-navigation” operation in the Black Sea that was detailed in a CNN report, Bolton made clear in a meeting with Anderson that Bolton had received call “to complain about that news report.” A similar operation was later carried out in February.

Read Anderson’s testimony here, or below:

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: