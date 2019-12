House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA)speaks with Republican Representative from Ohio Jim Jordan(L) as US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies during the House Intelligen...

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA)speaks with Republican Representative from Ohio Jim Jordan(L) as US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies during the House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on November 20, 2019. - The US ambassador to the European Union told an impeachment hearing Wednesday that he was following the orders of President Donald Trump in seeking a "quid pro quo" from Ukraine. Gordon Sondland -- whose appearance before Congress is being watched especially closely as he was a Trump ally -- said he believed the president was pressing Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

