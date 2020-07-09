Latest
READ: Geoffrey Berman Details Closed-Door Talk With AG Barr Before Being Fired

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 08: US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
By
|
July 9, 2020 1:45 p.m.

The former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, who was fired last month, testified Thursday that Attorney General Bill Barr repeatedly “urged” him to leave the office and take another job. Berman refused, leading to a confrontation with Barr that ended with Berman being fired.

Barr, Berman said in prepared testimony, wanted to clear the job so that the SEC Chairman Jay Clayton could be nominated to fill it. But Berman objected, saying he liked his job and that Clayton had no experience as a criminal prosecutor.

“The Attorney General said that if I did not resign from my position I would be fired,” Berman testified. “He added that getting fired from my job would not be good for my resume or future job prospects. I told him that while I did not want to get fired, I would not resign.”

The day after Berman refused the attorney general’s offer, Barr asserted in a press release that Berman had stepped down — and that the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Craig Carpenito, would fill in for Berman until Clayton was confirmed.

Berman put out his own statement denying that he’d stepped down. Ultimately, Barr said Berman had been fired by the President — though Trump later denied involvement — and that Berman’s top deputy, Audrey Strauss, would fill in as acting U.S. attorney. Installing Carpenito in that job, Berman testified, “would have been unprecedented, unnecessary and unexplained.”

“[H]aving full confidence that Audrey would continue the important work of the Office, I decided to step down and not litigate my removal,” Berman testified.

Read his full prepared testimony here.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) is a reporter in TPM's New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
