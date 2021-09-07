Abbott Torched For Bizarre Defense Of New Texas Law That Would Criminalize Rape Survivors

Latest
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 07: Governor of Texas Greg Abbott is seen in attendance during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
By
|
September 7, 2021 4:44 p.m.

Looks like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) needs to be reminded of how the dystopian anti-abortion law he signed into law works.

Twitter users swiftly called out Abbott’s head-scratching response Tuesday when he was pressed on how Texas’ new anti-abortion law — which bans the procedure post-six weeks of pregnancy — will inevitably force survivors of rape or incest to carry a pregnancy to term.

Abbott defended the law by falsely suggesting that six weeks is more than enough time for pregnant people to get an abortion. Abbott’s suggestion is, of course, unrealistic — most people do not know that they are pregnant within six weeks of pregnancy.

“It doesn’t require that at all because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion. So for one, it doesn’t provide that,” Abbott said, referring to overwhelming concerns the new law would force people who become pregnant from rape or incest to carry to term.

Without outlining details, Abbott went on to make the bizarre vow that law enforcement will now somehow find ways to arrest and prosecute rapists before they get around to raping someone.

“Let’s make something very clear: rape is a crime and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets,” Abbott said.

Twitter users wasted no time in schooling Abbott for his nonsensical comments by pointing out that medically, six weeks is too soon for most people to realize that they are pregnant.

Additionally, some pointed out that the Texas anti-abortion law itself — which deputizes individuals to sue anyone who performs post-six week abortions, or who “aids or abets” it, in exchange for a $10,000 bounty — would not only incentivize rape and incest, but also puts the lives of survivors as risk. It also puts those who help people get care at abortion clinics at risk of arrest and prosecution.

Read some of the scorching reactions below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
