Abbott Torched For Bizarre Defense Of New Texas Law That Would Criminalize Rape Survivors

Looks like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) needs to be reminded of how the dystopian anti-abortion law he signed into law works.

Twitter users swiftly called out Abbott’s head-scratching response Tuesday when he was pressed on how Texas’ new anti-abortion law — which bans the procedure post-six weeks of pregnancy — will inevitably force survivors of rape or incest to carry a pregnancy to term.

Abbott defended the law by falsely suggesting that six weeks is more than enough time for pregnant people to get an abortion. Abbott’s suggestion is, of course, unrealistic — most people do not know that they are pregnant within six weeks of pregnancy.

“It doesn’t require that at all because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion. So for one, it doesn’t provide that,” Abbott said, referring to overwhelming concerns the new law would force people who become pregnant from rape or incest to carry to term.

Without outlining details, Abbott went on to make the bizarre vow that law enforcement will now somehow find ways to arrest and prosecute rapists before they get around to raping someone.

“Let’s make something very clear: rape is a crime and Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets,” Abbott said.

Twitter users wasted no time in schooling Abbott for his nonsensical comments by pointing out that medically, six weeks is too soon for most people to realize that they are pregnant.

Additionally, some pointed out that the Texas anti-abortion law itself — which deputizes individuals to sue anyone who performs post-six week abortions, or who “aids or abets” it, in exchange for a $10,000 bounty — would not only incentivize rape and incest, but also puts the lives of survivors as risk. It also puts those who help people get care at abortion clinics at risk of arrest and prosecution.

Read some of the scorching reactions below:

Greg Abbott is lying. Many women don’t even know they’re pregnant by the 6-week mark when abortion is outlawed in this bill. Rape and incest victims would be forced to carry a pregnancy to term at that point—or face civil lawsuits for getting an abortion. https://t.co/wyHmk1wcLU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 7, 2021

1. Many women don't realize they're pregnant before six weeks. 2. Texas has a terrible record on prosecuting rapes – case in point the backlog of literally thousands of rape kits that have gone unattended.@GovAbbott has made the state of Texas a dangerous place for women. https://t.co/ALizzYPMaV — Veronica Escobar (@vgescobar) September 7, 2021

Under Texas’s abortion bill, a rapist could impregnate someone and have their friend sue the victim if they tried to terminate the pregnancy. Truly sickening shit from Greg Abbott. pic.twitter.com/Ho73R7Ul4e — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 7, 2021

Don't worry, Texans! If you are impregnated by your rapist, and you can somehow discover the pregnancy at the earliest possible moment, you still might have several days (or hours) to arrange a traumatic medical procedure before one of your neighbors rats on you for $10,000! https://t.co/2AvLpzFCWM — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 7, 2021

Oh please. If you don’t understand many people don’t even know they’re pregnant until after 6 weeks, then you shouldn’t be restricting their options. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/wq4sPUB1t8 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) September 7, 2021

Once again, for the legislators in the back— the first 2w you are not pregnant. Earliest you would be late for your period is 4w+1d. So you’re giving rape & incest victims 1.5w to travel to terminate their pregnancies. TxLege failed pregnancy math 101. https://t.co/a3LN2ssUo4 — andra litton (@tornandra) September 7, 2021

Pregnancy Timeline-

1st Day of Your Last Period: Day 1 (that's why they ALWAYS ASK!)

Ovulation: 2 weeks

Fertilization/Implantation: 3-4weeks

MISSED PERIOD: 5 weeks

+Preg Test: 5-6 weeks

So no @GregAbbott_TX they don't have 6 weeks to get an abortion. You lie. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/Lr9XU8WTYn — Julia Anderson Pulver, RN (@VotePulver) September 7, 2021

Omg. 1. Because of the way pregnancies are dated, there absolutely is not 6 weeks to get an abortion after rape.

2. We don’t even process rape kits in Texas so not sure how we’re gonna eliminate rape. I hate it here. https://t.co/AyC0pCDCNt — Dr. Christine Eady Mann (@DrChristineMann) September 7, 2021

You do NOT HAVE SIX WEEKS. You have four weeks from the MOMENT OF CONCEPTION, and 2 weeks from when pregnancy tests work reliably. Learn what "six weeks pregnant" means before opening your mouth. https://t.co/DIfDmZ5Tk1 — Rachel Feltman (@RachelFeltman) September 7, 2021

This is shameful. First, 6 weeks is 6 weeks from the 1st day of the woman's last period, closer to 4 weeks & putting the onus on victims to focus on this to the exclusion of all else, in an environment of fear & shame isn't even a pretend effort at protecting their rights. https://t.co/QzDKV2httT — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 7, 2021

1) Abbott thinks rapists jump out of dark alleys. No. Rapists are often husbands, boyfriends, acquaintances, family.

2) Rape victims might not know they're pregnant until after 6 weeks. And due to the TX law, victims will be stalked and doxxed *whenever* they try to terminate. https://t.co/VW5C5iP3tz — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 7, 2021