Twitter Roasts DeSantis For Comparing School Reopenings To Osama bin Laden Raid

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis looks on during a COVID-19 and storm preparedness roundtable with US President Donald Trump, in Belleair, Florida, July 31, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
August 13, 2020 12:12 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) audacious comparison of reopening schools to the raid that killed Osama bin Laden on Wednesday swiftly prompted Twitter users to pan his remark, which comes amid skyrocketing COVID-19 fatalities in the state.

During a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis continued pushing for schools to resume in-person instruction and brought up a remark from a conversation that he supposedly had with Martin County Superintendent Laurie Gaylord recently.

“She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation,” DeSantis said. “Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning.”

DeSantis’ latest remarks demanding schools to reopen — which echoes President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ calls for in-person instruction resume at schools despite surging COVID-19 cases nationwide — prompted both criticism and mockery on Twitter soon after.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
