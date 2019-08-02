Ratcliffe, Trump’s DNI Pick, Has Shown Very Little Interest In Spy Agencies

Rep. Daniel Ratcliffe (R-TX), President Donald Trump’s pick to be director of national intelligence, has displayed relatively little interest in the spy agencies he’d oversee, never taking a House Intelligence Committee trip overseas to learn more about the agencies’ work.

According to the Washington Post, all the other new lawmakers on the committee have either made such trips already, or have them planned.

He also reportedly makes few trips to the “reading room” to catch up on classified information, and only puts in cursory appearances at closed-door meetings.

Multiple intelligence officials told the Post that they’d never even heard of Ratcliffe until his aggressive questioning of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller last week.