Rally Crowd Shouts ‘Ginsburg Is Dead!’ When Oblivious Trump Mentions Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Great American Comeback" rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020.
By
|
September 18, 2020 9:18 p.m.

At President Donald Trump’s rally Friday in Bemidji, Minnesota, several people in the crowd shouted “Ginsburg is dead!” when the President, seemingly oblivious of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, noted potential Supreme Court vacancies.

Trump either didn’t hear the shouting or didn’t address it — he took the stage a few minutes after 6 p.m. local time and did not appear to know, during his remarks, that the 87-year-old Supreme Court justice had passed.

During Trump’s speech, he stressed the importance of the upcoming election by noting the court.

“The next President will get one, two, three, or four Supreme Court justices,” Trump said. “Many presidents have had none, they’ve had none, because they are there for a long time.” 

Several people in the audience shouted “Ginsburg is dead!” but Trump didn’t appear to hear them. “The next one will have anywhere from one to four,” he added,  before moving on and ultimately concluding his remarks without mentioning Ginsburg’s passing.

Matt Shuham
