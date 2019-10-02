Putin Jokes Russia Will ‘Definitely’ Meddle In The 2020 US Elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a question about meddling in U.S. politics on Wednesday as he usually does: With a trolling joke.
“Is Russia, as Robert Mueller alleged, attempting to influence the 2020 elections in the United States?” NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons asked Putin during a forum in Moscow.
“I’ll tell you in a secret: Yes, we will definitely intervene,” Putin whispered into the mic. “It’s a secret, so that everybody can laugh and so we’ll go big. But don’t tell anyone, please.”
Watch Putin below:
Putin jokes Russia will "definitely" intervene in the 2020 US elections pic.twitter.com/wY51XTpboQ
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 2, 2019