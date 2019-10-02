Latest
on October 13, 2018 in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
16 mins ago
Trump Reportedly Floated Many Bonkers And Alarming Ways To Stem Immigration
during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on August 24, 2012 in New York City.
51 mins ago
Fox News Correspondent Tells Hannity He’s What Keeps Trump From Becoming Nixon
1 hour ago
Dem Letter Draws Attention To Perry, Who’s Flown Under The Ukraine Scandal Radar

Putin Jokes Russia Will ‘Definitely’ Meddle In The 2020 US Elections

Sochi, RUSSIA - MARCH 17: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an awarding ceremony for Russian team members who won medals at the Winter Paraltmpic games in Sochi,Russia. (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an awarding ceremony for Russian team members who won medals at the Winter Paralympic games on March 17, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)
By
|
October 2, 2019 10:36 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a question about meddling in U.S. politics on Wednesday as he usually does: With a trolling joke.

“Is Russia, as Robert Mueller alleged, attempting to influence the 2020 elections in the United States?” NBC News correspondent Keir Simmons asked Putin during a forum in Moscow.

“I’ll tell you in a secret: Yes, we will definitely intervene,” Putin whispered into the mic. “It’s a secret, so that everybody can laugh and so we’ll go big. But don’t tell anyone, please.”

Watch Putin below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: