Putin’s Fine With WH Releasing Records Of His Helsinki Meeting With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he would support the White House if it decided to publish records of his secretive meeting with President Donald Trump in Helsinki last year.

“Well, if someone wants to find out something, publish it,” Putin said during an energy forum in Moscow. “We are not opposed.”

“I assure you, there is nothing that compromised President Trump,” he added.

The comment marks a pivot from the Kremlin’s previous stance on the matter, saying that Russia would “consider” allowing the White House to release the records, but only if it asked for permission first.

The Trump administration is notoriously tight-lipped about Trump’s one-on-one meetings with Putin, including the meeting during last year’s Helsinki summit.

After a whistleblower complaint revealed the lengths White House officials had gone through to conceal records of Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine, CNN and CNBC reported that the Trump administration had also limited access to the President’s calls with Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.