Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign Wednesday after days of deafening protests roiled San Juan.

According to CNN, the outcry was catalyzed by the publishing of homophobic and sexist messages exchanged between Rosselló and some of his closest lieutenants.

Rosselló had already promised not to run in 2020 and resigned as the head of his party.

Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez is expected to take his spot.