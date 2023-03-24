PuddingGate! Ron DeSantis Denies Eating Chocolate Pudding With His Fingers

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has pushed back against the controversial allegations that have swirled around his fitness for the White House this week: In a TV interview aired Thursday night, he denied eating pudding with three fingers.

“I don’t remember ever doing that,” DeSantis said during an interview with TV personality Piers Morgan, who asked if he ever ate a chocolate pudding with his fingers. “Maybe when I was a kid.”

“It’s interesting… lot of people when they go at you, sometimes they have really good ammunition. Like you’re a crook, you did this, you did that,” he added. For me, they’re talking about pudding. Like is that really the best you got? Okay, bring it on!”

“But now you’re not having puddings?” Morgan followed up.

“No, no pudding. No way,” DeSantis responded. “It’s sugar, man!

If you’re wondering why on earth Morgan would ask a question about pudding to a possible 2024 presidential candidate, I’m here to provide an answer to your very good question.

Morgan’s question is based on a recent Daily Beast report that alleged DeSantis was a memorably sloppy eater, and one time ate a chocolate pudding dessert with three of his fingers during a private flight from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C. in March of 2019.

But the revolting chocolate pudding incident is not the only food story about the Florida governor. Apparently DeSantis is also known for devouring food during meetings.

“He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, “always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting shit everywhere.”