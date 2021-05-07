Psaki Expects To Leave Press Secretary Post ‘About A Year From Now’

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House on January 25, 2021 in Washington, DC.
May 7, 2021 11:01 a.m.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed in an interview published Thursday that she has discussed plans to step down from her role fielding reporter questions on a near-daily basis in about a year. 

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now,” she told CNN’s David Axelrod — a former colleague from the Obama White House — during a podcast interview.

Psaki said that “it will be hard,” but she had discussed a roughly one-year term with the Biden transition team and doesn’t want to miss moments raising her two kids.

She had initially joined the Biden transition team after previously serving as a spokesperson for the State Department when John Kerry was secretary of state and later as President Barack Obama’s communications director.

In December, Psaki said during an NPR interview previewing her tenure that she envisioned an effort “to rebuild trust with the American people” as among her duties as press secretary in the wake of the Trump administration. 

She elaborated on that point in the CNN interview Thursday, likening her job as part of a recovery effort “from the ‘Game of Thrones’ period of our history.”

“Some of what I think the job is in this moment — and this won’t always be and certainly hasn’t been historically — is kind of reaffirming and restating like what the role of government is, right? And what the role of agencies are and what the role of policy processes are and how a bill becomes a law,” she said.

 

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
