Proud Boys Leader Tarrio Indicted On Jan. 6 Conspiracy Charges

Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the right-wing street gang the Proud Boys, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 6-related conspiracy charges.

The Washington Post was the first to report the charges. In a press release, the Justice Department said Tarrio had created what the Proud Boys referred to as a “Ministry of Self Defense,” and that this group had taken part in the Capitol attack. Tarrio himself was not near the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“As alleged in the indictment, from in or around December 2020, Tarrio and his co-defendants, all of whom were leaders or members of the Ministry of Self Defense, conspired to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote,” the DOJ press release stated.

Several others were named in the conspiracy indictment as well, all of whom have been previously charged in the Jan. 6 investigation and pleaded not guilty.

“On Jan. 6, the defendants directed, mobilized, and led members of the crowd onto the Capitol grounds and into the Capitol, leading to dismantling of metal barricades, destruction of property, and assaults on law enforcement.”

Tarrio was barred by a judge from being in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 — the result of a separate criminal case against him — but multiple Proud Boys members were subsequently involved in the attack.

And according to the press release, Tarrio nonetheless continued to “direct and encourage the Proud Boys prior to and during the events of Jan. 6, 2021,” and then claimed credit for what had happened.

Tarrio also appears to have met with the Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes the day prior to the attack. Reuters reported last month that federal investigators were looking into the meeting.

The Proud Boys leader told NPR last summer that he planned on stepping down from that role to focus on his local chapter of the group, which is known for its affinity for violence and street brawling with anti-fascists. The Justice Department press release referred to him as the “former national chairman” of the group.”

Tarrio has a long legal history, going back more than a decade when his own attorney referred to him as a “prolific” law enforcement cooperator. In January, he was released from a D.C. jail after a four-month stint, the result of his pleading guilty to possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, as well as to the destruction of a historically Black D.C. church’s Black Lives Matter banner.

Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 last year, two days before the Capitol attack, after he claimed responsibility for burning the banner, and subsequently ordered to stay out of the city.