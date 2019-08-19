Latest
Two Proud Boys Members Convicted In October Brawl Outside NYC Republican Club

By
August 19, 2019 3:46 pm
Two members of the far-right Proud Boys —  an openly racist, Islamophobic, “western chauvinist” group known for engaging in violent street fights — were convicted Monday for a brawl that broke out outside of a New York City Republican club in October.

According to the New York Times, Proud Boys members Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman were convicted on charges of attempted gang assault, attempted assault and riot for their part in a brawl with anti-fascist protesters that occurred after Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes made an appearance at the Metropolitan Republican Club on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The trial in Manhattan seemed to mark the first time people associated with the men-only group appeared before a jury in connection to violent incidents targeted at leftists across the country, according to the Times.

The Times reported that the jury deliberated for a day and a half. Hare was found guilty of attempted gang assault, riot and three counts of attempted assault. Kinsman was found guilty of attempted gang assault, riot and two counts of attempted assault. The jury also found that Kinsman’s actions were “justified” with respect to the lowest counts of attempted assault.

Read the Times’ full report on the Proud Boys’ trial here.

