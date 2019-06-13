Protests Over Memphis Man’s Death Escalate, Leaving 24 Police Officers Wounded

Protests broke out in the city of Memphis Wednesday night after U.S. marshals fatally shot a man, leaving 24 police officers and two journalists injured.

According to CNN, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said that six of the officers were hurt badly enough to require medical attention, as protesters lobbed rocks and bricks.

Per the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the man, who police have not publicly identified, “reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon.” Police shot and killed him without sustaining any injuries themselves.