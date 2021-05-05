Prosecutors Request ‘Special Master’ To Sift Through Evidence Seized From Giuliani

Prosecutors in the Justice Department’s investigation into ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani have asked a judge to appoint a “special master” to examine the materials that the FBI seized during a search on the lawyer’s home and office last Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

In a reported letter that was sent to the judge the day after the search and was unsealed on Tuesday, the prosecutors argue that a “special master” ought to carry out an independent review of the materials, which consist of Giuliani’s electronic devices, due to “the unusually sensitive privilege issues that the Warrants may implicate.”

The prosecutors told the judge that the appointment would “promote the perception of fairness” in the high-profile case.

The request comes as Giuliani and Trumpworld claim the DOJ’s search warrant was a political hit job by the Biden administration, despite the fact that the investigation into Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine began during ex-President Donald Trump’s term.

The attorney also called the search warrant a “disturbing example of complete disregard for the attorney-client privilege protected by the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution.”