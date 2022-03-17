Latest
Advancing On Court Wins, Anti-Abortion Lawmakers Seek To Police Behavior Across State Lines
Trump Is Rethinking Endorsement Of Mo Brooks After Lawmaker Suggested It’s Time To Move On
Trump Says He’ll Ditch Pence If He Makes A Comeback Bid In 2024
Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Boosts Bunk Race Science, Makes Racist Comments About Asians

Prosecutors Reveal Jan. 6 Defendant Bragged That She’d ‘Absolutely’ Attack Capitol ‘Again’

nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. A pro-Trump mob later stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Five people died as a result. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
By
|
March 17, 2022 10:40 a.m.

Flower shop owner-turned-insurrectionist Jenny Cudd, who’s pleaded guilty to breaking into the Capitol on Jan. 6, didn’t seem especially sorry about trying to overthrow the government, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo on Wednesday.

The memo, which recommended a 75-day prison sentence and $500 in restitution for Cudd, described comments the Trump supporter allegedly made after the insurrection, arguing that Cudd “lacks remorse” for her actions and would do it all again if she could.

Prosecutors cited a Facebook livestream they said Cudd posted on Jan. 6 shortly after the attack in which she allegedly bragged about pushing against law enforcement officers at the Capitol and declared, “I’m proud of everything that I was a part of today. And I’ll be proud of everything that I’m a part of at the next one.”

In fact, Cudd was pretty adamant about making sure people who were watching her stream really grasped how extremely proud she was, according to the court filing.

“Fuck yes I’m proud of my actions. I fucking charged the Capitol with patriots today. Hell yes I’m proud of my actions,” she allegedly said in the video.

Cudd’s lawyer has argued that the defendant was drunk when she posted the livestream.

But then several days later on Jan. 8, Cudd allegedly told a local news outlet that she “would do it again in a heartbeat,” prosecutors noted.

“I went inside the Capitol completely legally, and I did not do anything to hurt anybody or destroy any property. So, yes, I would absolutely do it again,” she allegedly said.

Cudd would later go on to plead guilty to one count of illegal entry on restricted grounds.

Prosecutors stated that Cudd had only “tepidly” accepted responsibility in her statement to the probation officer in her criminal case.

In that statement, the prosecutors said, Cudd insisted she didn’t know what she did was illegal at the time when she bragged about it on the livestream and in the TV interview.

“I wish I never entered the Capitol,” the Trump supporter said in the statement. “I wish I didn’t go on TV or make those selfie videos before fully appreciating everything that happened and how it was perceived.”

Read the sentencing memo below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
