Giuliani Pals Making First Court Appearance After Campaign Finance Charges

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — the two Rudy Giuliani associates arrested on campaign finance charges Wednesday night — made their first appearance in federal court on Thursday afternoon.

The Soviet-born, Florida based men —who were still wearing the clothes they were arrested in Wednesday — said very little in their brief appearance in front of a magistrate judge, and mostly nodded as they were read their rights.

Nicholas Roos — a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorneys Office of the Southern District of New York, which brought the charges — said that prosecutors and defendants were in the process of working out a bail package, which could be presented to the judge as early as Thursday afternoon. He noted that there was a concern for a “potential for flight.”

Parnas and Fruman were arrested at Dulles Airport on Wednesday after purchasing one-way international plane tickets, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York said Thursday. The attorneys representing them Thursday’s said that they did not know where they are traveling to when asked by TPM but there are reports that they were traveling to either Frankfurt or Vienna.

At Thursday’s appearance, Parnas and Fruman were being represent by Kevin Downing and Thomas Zehnle, who also represented former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The attorneys said they were only representing the men temporarily, as the defendants worked out finding lawyers who could represent them permanently in New York.

When told that a bail package may be ready by Thursday, Magistrate Judge Michael Nachmanoff cautioned his schedule might be to busy later in the afternoon to preside over a detention hearing and that it might need to wait for either Friday or when the defendants were before the New York judge who’d be presiding over their case next week.

“I don’t mean to drag this out,” Nachmanoff said, but noted the logistical issues made it “challenging.”

A Department of Justice spokesperson briefly took questions from reporters after the hearing and was asked about the potential flight risk.

“Generally speaking theres always concern about risk of flight,” Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the Eastern District of Virginia, said, particularly when a defendant has a foreign passport.

Noting the ongoing discussions of a bond package that would “agreeable” to both parties, he said the release of Parnas and Fruman was possible.

“So there is potential for them to walk out of the courtroom this afternoon,” Stueve said.