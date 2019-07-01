Latest
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Orly Airport in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The president and first lady will attend the Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, on Friday, July 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
33 mins ago
Trump Now Also Wants Tanks At His Over-The-Top 4th Of July Celebration
speaks onstage at IGNITION: Future of Media at Time Warner Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City.
54 mins ago
Tucker Carlson Is Fine With Trump Praise For Kim: Running A Country ‘Means Killing People’
on October 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Sanders Will Likely Write A Memoir Of Her Time In The White House
news White Nationalism

Prosecutors File Charges After Twitter Troll Threatened Candidate With Lynching

A Twitter logo is seen on a computer screen on November 20, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
July 1, 2019 10:35 am

Federal prosecutors in North Carolina have filed charges against a man masked by an anonymous Twitter profile who threatened a candidate for Virginia state Senate with lynching.

According to the Daily Beast, the FBI discovered that Joseph Cecil Vandevere was behind the tweet threatening Qasim Rashid, the first Muslim to win a Virginia state primary.

The tweet included a photo from a 1915 lynching with the text: “Let’s meet so you can run that coward mouth to my face. Please. View your destiny,” and other racist bile.

Rashid flagged the tweet at the time.

He will face off against Republican Richard Stuart for the seat in Virginia’s 28th District this November.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: