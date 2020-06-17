Latest
Prosecutor Announces Charges Against Atlanta Cop In Rayshard Brooks Killing

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: People visit the memorial setup outside the Wendy's restaurant that was set on fire by demonstrators after Rayshard Brooks was killed on June 17, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. The site has become a place of remembrance for Mr. Brooks, who was killed by police while fleeing after a struggle during a field sobriety test in the Wendy's parking lot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
June 17, 2020 3:37 p.m.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction will be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement about officer Garrett Rolfe during a news conference. Rolfe had already been fired after he fatally shot Brooks, 27, on Friday night.

Brooks’ widow, Tomika Miller, attended the news conference along with her lawyers, Justin Miller and L. Chris Stewart.

The news came as Republicans on Capitol Hill unveiled a package of police reform measures and the movement to get rid of Confederate movements and other racially offensive symbols reached America’s breakfast table, with the maker of Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix dropping the 131-year-old brand.

The shooting sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality, after occasionally turbulent protests in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had largely simmered down. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Police were called to a Wendy’s fast food restaurant over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. An officer found Brooks asleep behind the wheel of the car and called for another officer to do field sobriety testing.

Police body camera video shows Brooks and officers having a relatively calm and respectful conversation for more than 40 minutes before things rapidly turned violent. Brooks wrestled with officers, snatched one of their stun guns and turned and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot.

An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

