Latest
Palm trees are seen across a lawn at Mar-a-Lago where President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are meeting, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
20 mins ago
Feds Signal National Security Interest In Mar-a-Lago Intruder Case
on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
45 mins ago
Judge Reveals New Info About Trump Voter Fraud Panel Communications
1 hour ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Leave White House At End Of The Month
news Abortion

Dem Rep. Jayapal Speaks Openly Of Her Abortion In NYT Op-Ed

AFP/Getty Images
By
June 13, 2019 3:53 pm

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) on Thursday shared her story of having an abortion in a New York Times op-ed.

Jayapal first outlined the difficulty of her first child’s birth and the child’s numerous health emergencies that followed.

Several years later, the Democratic congresswoman wrote, doctors told her that future pregnancies would be extremely high-risk, like the first one. But despite her and her husband’s prevention efforts, Jayapal got pregnant again.

“I decided I could not responsibly have the baby,” wrote Jayapal. “It was a heartbreaking decision, but it was the only one I was capable of making.”

The congresswoman said that she decided to share her experience for the first time, even though she felt she shouldn’t have to, because of the slew of anti-abortion laws being passed in GOP-majority states.

“For me, terminating my pregnancy was not an easy choice, but it was my choice,” she wrote. “That is the single thing that has allowed me to live with the consequences of my decisions. And that is what must be preserved, for every pregnant person.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: